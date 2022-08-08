US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert
- International award-winning singer, Karyn White, will be live in concert at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Friday, 26 August for one night only.
- The Grammy nominee was recently honoured with the Soul Music Award at the 7<sup>th</sup> Annual Black Music Honors 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
- This will be White’s first tour of South Africa since the start of the Covid pandemic.
She wowed us in the 80s and 90s with a string of soulful hits, including the powerhouse ballad 'I'm not your superwoman' and now American soulstress Karyn White looks set to delight South African fans in 2022.
The Grammy nominee has announced she's coming to Msanzi this Women's Month.
She'll be performing at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Friday, 26 August for one night only, before heading to Gauteng for a show at SunArena Time Square in Pretoria on the 28th.
This will be White’s first tour of South Africa since the start of the pandemic.
She has recently been honoured with the Soul Music Award at the 7th Annual Black Music Honors 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The show starts at 8pm. Tickets start at R350 and are available here on Quicket.
RELATED:Music to our ears! Ndlovu Youth Choir announce Cape Town concert dates
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/macrovector/macrovector1602/macrovector160200121/51757289-old-fashioned-retro-big-metallic-microphone-against-blurred-red-light-spots-background-vintage-poste.jpg
More from Local
Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use
Bianca Resnekov speaks to legal expert, Karabo Mokgonyana, about drones and the legal implications of operating one.Read More
Newly renovated cervical cancer screening site opens in Khayelitsha
The KCCSP team has screened close to 60 000 women in a variety of high-level community-based projects and studies since 1995.Read More
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season
Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.Read More
Bokke, All Blacks and orphaned baby rhinos: what the internet needs to see today
Boks Captain Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team joined the All Blacks at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary recently.Read More
DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter, Nkosikhona Duma, about the DA's plans table a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.Read More
UWC supports growth of 21st Century skills, launches coding and robotics club
The University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa has launched its Coding and Robotics Club.Read More
'SA’s teen pregnancy crisis needs action not lip service'
Lester Kiewit spoke to Amnesty International researcher Marike Keller about curbing South Africa’s teen pregnancy crisis.Read More
Cape Town two-wheel heroes use pedal power to help four-legged horsey pals
Six riders are preparing to take on ‘toughest single stage race in the world’ to help rescued horses in Cape Town.Read More
Rivonia Circle’s activist exchange event aims to solve SA’s most pressing issues
Lester Kiewit spoke to independent social analyst Tessa Dooms about the topics the Women’s Day event will cover.Read More
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.Read More
More from Entertainment
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season
Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.Read More
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows
Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus.Read More
'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released
Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams
Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams about his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.Read More
Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert
Sara-Jayne King spoke to South African music legend, Vicky Sampson.Read More
'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.Read More