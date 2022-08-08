US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert





- International award-winning singer, Karyn White, will be live in concert at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Friday, 26 August for one night only.

- The Grammy nominee was recently honoured with the Soul Music Award at the 7<sup>th</sup> Annual Black Music Honors 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

- This will be White’s first tour of South Africa since the start of the Covid pandemic.

She wowed us in the 80s and 90s with a string of soulful hits, including the powerhouse ballad 'I'm not your superwoman' and now American soulstress Karyn White looks set to delight South African fans in 2022.

The Grammy nominee has announced she's coming to Msanzi this Women's Month.

She'll be performing at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Friday, 26 August for one night only, before heading to Gauteng for a show at SunArena Time Square in Pretoria on the 28th.

She has recently been honoured with the Soul Music Award at the 7th Annual Black Music Honors 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets start at R350 and are available here on Quicket.

