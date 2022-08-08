Rivonia Circle’s activist exchange event aims to solve SA’s most pressing issues
Non-profit organisation Rivonia Circle will on Women’s Day host an activist exchange event under the banner #PowerToAct.
The workshop will gather communities, activists and changemakers to the Newtown and Braamfontein precincts of Johannesburg.
Lester Kiewit spoke to independent social analyst Tessa Dooms about the topics the Women’s Day event will cover.
Strengthening civic participation and finding solutions to promote transformative action are key strategies that will be explored on Tuesday.
The solutions-focused event will be carried out in nine sessions covering various themes such as electoral reform, economics, and youth participation.
Dooms said the event is not only for women but also an event for all people who seek to emulate what those women did in 1956, said Dooms.
We have gone with the theme of the Power to Act. We are paying tribute to the women of 1956 in terms of their original goal and their original goal was about democratising South Africa.Tessa Dooms, independent social analyst
They marched in 1956 to protest against pass laws that were being imposed against black women. They were protesting against human rights violations across society and the way in which they particularly affect women, but they were also part of that broader liberation struggle for a democratic country where we all participate as full citizens.Tessa Dooms, independent social analyst
People really feel a sense of distress, people feel a sense of hopelessness, people feel a sense that this is failing… We have to do something about it we cannot just wait from election to election. We cannot just [wait] for somebody from somewhere to be a messiah whose going to come and save us. We need to figure out how we are going to put our heads together.Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst
Listen to the full audio above.
