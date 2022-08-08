WC Community Safety MEC Allen wants SAPS devolved into provincial hands





Crime is one of the biggest crises faced by the country, creating a daunting task for the South African Police Service (SAPS) to get it under control.

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen is calling for safety stakeholders to work together and take the politics out of policing.

He's also calling for SAPS to be devolved into provincial control because regions can only make recommendations to the Policing Needs and Priorities Report, and not legislative decisions.

Allen says that these recommendations are often not taken into account because the choices made are made in Pretoria, a long way away from the Western Cape (WC).

This is important because crime, though a country-wide pandemic, operates differently for every province.

Should SAPS be in the hand of provincial control, Allen says that he would eliminate the corruption happening within the police force through stern investigations and, subsequently, arrests.

We need to be clear that corruption will not be tolerated because we've seen if it seeps in, it will build, and grow, and grow, and it needs to be nipped in the bud, ultimately. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC

Allen says that his current priorities as WC safety oversight MEC is to continue to extend their oversight role and call to devolve SAPS, foster relationship between safety stakeholders and implement the WC safety plan which has seen success in the regions they've been implemented in.

We've seen successes but we, obviously, know we still have a long way to go. In that whole of government approach, I remain committed to engage safety stakeholders, work with neighborhood watches to get a sense of what is needed in the community. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC

When I engage the people on the ground, I'm filled with hope and optimism knowing that we are going in the right direction and we will be able to see how we are able to reduce crime, but, ultimately, ensure that our communities become safer. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC

