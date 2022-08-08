UWC supports growth of 21st Century skills, launches coding and robotics club
- The University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa on Saturday launched its Coding and Robotics Club.
- It will expose school learners to this cutting-edge technology and will also inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.
- Workshops will also be held to upskill teachers in incorporating coding and robotics into the curriculum.
From next year (2023) the Department of Basic Education is introducing coding and robotics into the CAPS curriculum.
It's why the timing of the launch of the University of the Western Cape's Science Learning Centre for Africa's Coding and Robotics Club couldn't be better.
The club will expose school learners to this cutting-edge technology and will also inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers.
Professor Josef de Beer, Director of UWC's Science Learning Centre for Africa spoke to Zain Johnson about the addition of the subject to the curriculum:
This really places a huge responsibility on all the stakeholders in education.Professor Josef de Beer, Director - UWC Science Learning Centre for Africa
The question is, are our teachers ready for this challenge?Professor Josef de Beer, Director - UWC Science Learning Centre for Africa
De Beer says the club will be offering workshops for teachers which will reskill them in coding and robotics skills.
De Beer highlights the importance of preparing the country for 21st-century skills.
The learners in schools are tomorrow scientists and engineers.Professor Josef de Beer, Director - UWC Science Learning Centre for Africa
Click above to listen to the full interview
#CodingRobotics The University of the Western Cape’s Science Learning Centre for Africa is this morning launching its Coding & Robotics Club 🎥 @KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/OlQzUvOdfI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 6, 2022
