Cape Town two-wheel heroes use pedal power to help four-legged horsey pals





- These riders are embarking on an extraordinary mountain bike race in support of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit.

- The Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes horses and other equines, and also treats minor ailments of owned horses.

A six-strong team of mountain bikers including a school principal and an insurance broker are preparing for the ride of their life this month.

The two teams of three are using pedal power to raise money in support of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit.

Karlien Scholtz, Howard Warrington and Marius Erasmus - Team SPCA “Bucking Broncos” and Helgo Hohenstein, Burt Gildenhuys and Elandre Kotzee - Team SPCA “Jolly Jockeys”– will take on the grueling 230km-long Trans Baviaans mountain bike race on 20 August.

It's known as the ‘toughest single stage race in the world’.

We are all animal lovers and against any form of abuse or neglect. Karlien Scholtz, Member - Team SPCA “Bucking Broncos”

We chose to help the SPCA's Horse Care Unit because rehabilitating horses is costly and some of these animals’ recovery takes a long time. Karlien Scholtz, Member - Team SPCA “Bucking Broncos”

You can support the riders by c**licking here **

