Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN - In an unprecedented move for Parliament, it has taken the first step in considering an impeachment process against the president.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM), whose motion has set the ball rolling, said that Parliament must be proactive in carrying out its oversight role.
It said that other agencies were moving too slowly to determine wrongdoing on the part of Cyril Ramaphosa, in connection with the robbery on his Limpopo farm more than two years ago.
Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga.
The ATM is now the first party to test this process.
It believes that Ramaphosa has violated the law in at least four instances.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula: "He’s confirmed he is selling livestock, whereas Section 96b prohibits members of Cabinet from undertaking any other paid work."
The Speaker will have to appoint an independent panel to consider the evidence and to determine whether an inquiry is necessary.
"We hope there won’t be any further delays and we hope this panel will be independent and truly objective when it comes to doing their work," Zungula said.
The ATM said that it was still considering who to nominate to serve on the panel.
The three-member panel will have to make a recommendation to the National Assembly whether sufficient grounds exist to initiate an impeachment inquiry.
This article first appeared on EWN : Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
