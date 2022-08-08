Zambian farmers pay R2.3 million for bull named 'Jumbo' – a South African record
A Boran bull named “Jumbo” fetched a record-breaking R2.3 million on the weekend at an auction hosted by Hurwitz Farming.
Jumbo is a “magnificent specimen” of this “no-fuss, no-hassle breed,” says Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming.
A NEW SOUTH AFRICAN RECORD FOR A BORAN BULL, JUMBO SOLD FOR R2.3 MILLION— Thabo Dithakgwe (@ThaboDithakgwe) August 6, 2022
FROM HURWITZ FARMING
Well done Simeon and Jarren and the Hurwitz team. pic.twitter.com/rex7OEFGmA
“He is an incredible animal,” says Hurwitz. “His genetics are highly sought after. Semen can be stored in flasks for generations,” he added.
Jumbo’s sisters also fetched record prices when they were sold. Hurwitz describes him as “in perfect balance” with “10 out of 10 muscularity”.
“To spend that type of money on an animal that is eight years old is a phenomenal achievement. People wanted him! There were syndicates and coalitions but ultimately, he was bought by Zambian farmers,” Hurwitz elaborated.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Hurwitz - scroll up to listen.
