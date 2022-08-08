'SA’s teen pregnancy crisis needs action not lip service'





Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s worrying trend of teenage pregnancies has considerably increased over the past five years.

According to the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), children born to teen mothers in Gauteng jumped by 60% at the beginning of the pandemic.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Amnesty International researcher Marike Keller about curbing South Africa’s teen pregnancy crisis.

Keller described the scourge as a holistic issue that needed intervention from all corners of society.

What we are hearing from the Department of Health, the Department of Social Development is a lot of lip service. What we need now is action but action from the state and also action from communities, from society. Marike Keller, researcher - Amnesty International

While there are a number of reasons that contribute to early pregnancy, sexual and gender-based violence are the main factors.

There is a need for comprehensive sexual education and a change in attitude for both men and women, added Keller.

Like with so many things the blame is always placed at the women’s feet. This is the stereotypical victim-blaming that’s happening that the onus is placed just at girls' and women’s feet at preventing pregnancy… Marike Keller, researcher - Amnesty International

When young and vulnerable girls fall pregnant, they are sometimes left with little to no option but to carry their pregnancy to full term.

Research shows that only 7% of public health facilities provide termination of pregnancy services, said Keller.

Owing to being met with stigmatisation, victimisation and little access to reproductive health services, some girls resort to unsafe and dangerous backstreet abortions.

Stigma by health professionals, stigma by families and communities in addition to that its also the fact that girls and a lot of women don’t actually know that they are legally allowed to seek termination of pregnancy services. Marike Keller, researcher - Amnesty International

Listen to the full audio above.