DA calls for removal of David Makhura as Gauteng premier
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is moving for a motion of no confidence in Gauteng Premier David Makhura over how he has been governing the metro over the past four years.
The Gauteng premier responded to these claims, saying it was a desperate attempt to remove the spotlight from the instability of the opposition party.
The DA said Makhura was not doing enough to govern Gauteng saying he shielded ANC members implicated in corruption.
The opposition added that under Makhura's leadership, there was poor economic performance in the province as well as rising unemployment.
Furthermore, said the DA, Makhura took advantage of factional battles within the governing party.
Makhura defended himself against these claims, insisting that had done enough during his tenure.
[The DA feels] that he's not doing enough to fight corruption, whereas the premier of Gauteng insists that he has done enough... that one of the issues that he has been working hard at doing is dealing with corruption, is dealing with poor service delivery and the DA really, here, is desperate.Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - Eyewitness News
If the motion was to move forward, the party is confident they will get, at minimal, two to three votes in favour of the motion - enough votes they would need to remove Makhura as the province's premier.
Listen to the full interview below.
