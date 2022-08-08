How to access early cancer screenings for low-income groups
Early cancer detection can be a lifesaver, but if one doesn’t have medical aid or lives in a low-income household it can be difficult to get the test or screening they need.
Lester Kiewet spoke to a service community coordinator and breast cancer survivor Abeda Steenkamp about access to early cancer detection.
Unfortunately, if someone lives in a low-income area or household, they may be reluctant to go for a screening because of the time and money that comes with it or they might fear the outcome - said Steenkamp.
Sadly, in terms of the low-income areas, people leave it when it’s too late.Abeda Steenkamp, service community coordinator and breast cancer survivor
However, an early cancer screening doesn’t have to be an expensive exercise as the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) does offer free screenings - which can be done at your local Cansa office.
It is also important to do self-examinations, especially if you’re over the age of thirty, so you can notice any physical changes as soon as they occur.
If you are concerned about taking time off work for screening, Steenkamp suggests going to your local general practitioner over the weekend and letting them refer you if necessary.
