Bokke, All Blacks and orphaned baby rhinos: what the internet needs to see today
- The Springboks and the All Blacks were pictured at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary recently
- The teams spent time learning about rhino conservation and even fed some orphan rhinos
- Find out more about the work of the sanctuary by clicking here
They might be the fiercest of foes on the rugby pitch, but the Springboks and the All Blacks put on a united front while on a visit to the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary ahead of their face-off at Mbombela Stadium at the weekend.
Bok Captain Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team joined the All Blacks to find out more about the work of the organisation and spent time getting up close and personal with some of its residents.
Care for Wild is committed to the conservation of viable Black and White Rhino breeding populations in South Africa.
The lads learned more about the work being done to protect rhinos and even got to feed some of the orphans at the sanctuary.
