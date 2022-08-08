Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season





A wide variety of wildflowers bloom along the Cape west coast during August and September following winter rains

Late winter rains could see the peak of the flower season delayed by a few weeks

Horticulturalist, Cherise Viljoen has organised a two-day tour of the West Coast wildflower region

West Coast South African Flower Guide SANParks Honourary Rangers, West Coast Region

It might still be winter outside, but in our hearts it's already spring.

More winter rain is still forecast for large parts of the Western Cape, which is great news for ardent wildflower enthusiasts, patiently waiting for the the colourful flowers to bloom along the Cape West Coast.

Spring is still a few weeks away, so there's still enough time for you to plan a road trip up the west coast to celebrate the Western Cape's gorgeous spring flowers.

August to September is the best time of year to get your flower fix with with beautiful flora on show, carpeting the landscape as far as the eye can see.

Horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen has put together a two-day guided tour to better enjoy the flowers.

She says you don’t have to go all the way to Namaqualand, with an an abundance of viewing opportunities all along the Cape West Coast.

It's carpets of colour. You get carpets of yellow and orange. Then you come across a different corner with a different soil type, then it turns white and blue and back to yellow. Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist

The whole west coast is part of the Cape floral kingdom, which is a world heritage site. It's a biodiversity hotspot. Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist

Viljoen says it's almost impossible to determine the peak of the flower season, because there are several factors that come into play before the flowers blossom.

She says it is a trigger between the correct amount of daylight hours, the correct temperature and a little bit of rain.

It's quite hard to predict the peak. You can definitely predict there'll be flowers. But also, they orientated themselves towards the sun. Driving up, they face away from you and are invisible. But driving down, they face you because the sun is at your back. Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist

If you planning your trip, Viljoen's West Coast flower tour might be one to consider.

The tour takes place on the weekend of the 3/4th of September, with both days including breakfast, lunch and a Gin and Rooibos tea tasting, as well as an overnight stay at the Citrusdal Country Lodge.

Day two will see you drive through the West Coast coastal towns of, Vredenburg, Yzerfontein and Langebaan, as well as the West Coast National Park, Postberg Reserve and if time permits, the Renosterveld Nature reserve.

The price for two people or more is R3600 per person, while solo travellers will be charged R3750. .

Without accommodation, the tour will cost R600.

How to book? Contact Alison on 083 4146729

We will absolutely get out and walk the reserves. It's the only way to experience it. Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist

The detail and biodiversity of all the species, you really have to get out and put your nose to your knees and have a real look. Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist

