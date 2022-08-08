Streaming issues? Report here
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election

8 August 2022 9:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta
Raila Odinga
BBC
William Ruto
Kenyan election
Kenyan presidential election
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Rich Preston

Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.

Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday to vote in presidential elections.

The two main contenders are Raila Odinga (77) and William Ruto (55).

Nairobi, Kenya. © sopotniccy/123rf.com

Odinga, the former prime minister, has failed in four previous presidential bids. Polls suggest that Ruto, the current deputy president, is likely to win.

Whoever becomes president will face spiraling inflation, a drought affecting three million Kenyans, and a youth unemployment rate of more than 40%.

Lester Kiewit interviewed the BBC’s Rich Preston (scroll up to listen).

Kenya is one of Africa’s biggest economies… This is huge, because… it’s one of the most important democracies in Africa… Kenya really is the most influential country in East Africa, so it matters…

Rich Preston, BBC

Uhuru Kenyatta has been president since 2013… He faced indictment by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity… He is not supporting his current vice president William Ruto. He is supporting… Raila Odinga. That is like Donald Trump telling people to vote for Hillary Clinton…

Rich Preston, BBC



8 August 2022 9:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux

