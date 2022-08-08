Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy
South Africa’s anti-money laundering and financial crime legislations are under urgent review by Parliament and Treasury.
This is in the wake of the fast-approaching October 2022 deadline, that could see the country being greylisted by global money laundering and terrorist financing watch dog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
FATF formulates policy and sets international standards to protect the global economy against organised crime.
In October 2021, it published an assessment of South Africa’s ability to combat money-laundering and terrorist financing. Its findings recommended that the country must address its high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing by October this year, or face financial greylisting.
Parliament plans to hold public hearings on amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) - a legal framework responsible for identifying unlawful activities and fighting financial crime.
Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy on what this could mean for South Africa’s economy. South Africa is considered to be a high-risk jurisdiction to transact, says Thomson.
FATF's report included mentions of rampant corruption from highest institutions in the country such as state capture, she added. While FATF’s policies are non-binding, they are typically adopted into domestic law.
Thomson says if South Africa is greylisted, it will make it harder for anyone to do business with the country.
That means anyone that wants to do business with us, be that an entity or individual, has and additional layer of compliance hoops to jump through.Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate - Allen & Overy
It becomes expensive it becomes risky to do business with South Africa. That will lead to difficulties with exports and imports [and] a decline in GDP…Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate - Allen & Overy
Certainly in October in 2021 when the report was published and even today to a great extent you see nothing being done about. We need to see arrests, We need to see the freezing and seizure of assets. We need to demonstrate to FATF – by October this year - that we have a plan and that we are actively putting measures in place to combat and punish money laundering and terrorist financing.Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate - Allen & Overy
Listen to the full episode below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165721725_2022-on-stack-of-coins-with-growth-graph-on-white-background-business-success-concept-and-growth-ide.html?vti=m8kkim56hxz3j5mh71-1-97
