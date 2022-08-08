Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay are jointly bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Uruguay hosted and won the first-ever World Cup in 1930. Chile staged the World Cup in 1962 and Argentina in 1978.
It's right for the World Cup to be hosted where it all began, 100 years later.Ignacio Alonso, Uruguayan Football Association president
Spain and Portugal are also jointly bidding to host the 2030 World Cup.
Africa Melane spoke to Professor Lyal White, a research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, for more. (scroll up to listen).
They say they want to bring the World Cup home when it celebrates its centenary. This is the dream of a continent, they say…Professor Lyal White, research associate - Brenthurst Foundation
FIFA plans to announce the 2030 host nation some time in 2024…Professor Lyal White, research associate - Brenthurst Foundation
This article first appeared on 702 : Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_34489439_uruguay-flag-and-soccer-ball-football-in-goal-net.html?vti=m2dkcg7027doulm2ay-1-7
