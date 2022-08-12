Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?





Investing money overseas is a great way to grow wealth and expand an investment portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder an investment’s potential growth.

Investing Offshore Investments allows consumers great opportunities to diversify their investments and potentially grow their wealth however, it can be complex. To enquire about the best way to approach Offshore Investments, John Maytham chatted with Liberty's Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive, Nishaan Desai to unpack the pros and cons of offshore investment.

Listen to the full conversation below...

Liberty offers various options as the first step toward building an investment portfolio that works in the interest of the consumer. Nishaan mentions that there are 'growth asset' classes that generate decent returns over the long term but can be a bumpy ride over the short term due to market volatility and there are 'defensive asset' classes which give the consumer more protection, these protect them from losing their money with the one downside being that the consumer will not see the same amount of growth as in the 'growth asset' classes.

Portfolio construction is about blending these two in a way that makes sense for your investment. so you have to decide what your objective is. Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa

It is possible to blend both classes to reap the benefits of classes. Still, since most consumers are not full-time investors, they should choose model portfolios run by professional investment managers whose full-time jobs are to know which way the wind is blowing.

Model Portfolio is a nice way of leaving those difficult decisions to the portfolio managers you specify your goals, you pick the model you want and then within that model, the investment manager will blend the growth and defensive assets. Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa

