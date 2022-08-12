Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you?
Investing money overseas is a great way to grow wealth and expand an investment portfolio, but diving into it headfirst without significant research and preparation may hinder an investment’s potential growth.
Investing Offshore Investments allows consumers great opportunities to diversify their investments and potentially grow their wealth however, it can be complex. To enquire about the best way to approach Offshore Investments, John Maytham chatted with Liberty's Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive, Nishaan Desai to unpack the pros and cons of offshore investment.
Listen to the full conversation below...
Liberty offers various options as the first step toward building an investment portfolio that works in the interest of the consumer. Nishaan mentions that there are 'growth asset' classes that generate decent returns over the long term but can be a bumpy ride over the short term due to market volatility and there are 'defensive asset' classes which give the consumer more protection, these protect them from losing their money with the one downside being that the consumer will not see the same amount of growth as in the 'growth asset' classes.
Portfolio construction is about blending these two in a way that makes sense for your investment. so you have to decide what your objective is.Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa
It is possible to blend both classes to reap the benefits of classes. Still, since most consumers are not full-time investors, they should choose model portfolios run by professional investment managers whose full-time jobs are to know which way the wind is blowing.
Model Portfolio is a nice way of leaving those difficult decisions to the portfolio managers you specify your goals, you pick the model you want and then within that model, the investment manager will blend the growth and defensive assets.Nishaan Desai, Investment Portfolio Solutions Divisional Executive - Liberty Group South Africa
To grow your offshore investment portfolio today, Liberty’s Offshore Investment Plan offers portfolios that give clients the ability to invest in international markets, through a lump sum investment in US Dollars. This provides a good option for investors to use up their annual offshore allowance while enjoying tax efficiencies.
Find out more on the Liberty Offshore Investment website.
Source : Liberty Group SA
More from Local
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office.Read More
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details
Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.Read More
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.Read More
Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage to launch new centre for orphaned kids
Africa Melane is joined by Shakir Baker from Baitul Haleema Sa'adiya Orphanage to talk about the work they do.Read More
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN
Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom.Read More
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Former senior investigator accuses Mkhwebane of protecting politicians
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about Parliament's inquiry into PP's fitness to hold office.Read More
MadBadLove: Sara-Jayne Makwala King on the sequel to her memoir Killing Karoline
John Maytham talks to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King about her latest book Mad, Bad, Love.Read More
More from Business
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds
Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal income estimates for South Africa between 2011 and 2022.Read More
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN
Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom.Read More
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats.Read More
MTN Group reports huge profit increase as Rain makes rival pitch for Telkom
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's half year results and the rival deal Rain is tabling for Telkom.Read More
Council wants med aid premium hikes capped, but this would limit benefits also
The Money Show interviews Alexander Forbes' Paresh Prema and Profmed CEO Craig Comrie.Read More
Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth
Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.Read More
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker.Read More
Fuel theft spirals as Transnet finds yet another illegal fitting on pipeline
Africa Melane interviews Transnet Public Relations Manager Saret Knoetze.Read More
Sasol is price gouging with huge piped gas price hike says industry body
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa (Igua-SA).Read More