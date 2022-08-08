Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use





We live in a time when drone technology is freely available. Commercial operators need permission before they can fly their drones over residential and company buildings. This is according to legal expert Karabo Mokgonyana.

She was speaking to Cape Talk's Bianca Resnekov about the legal implications of using a drone.

Commercial users are required to operate within certain laws and regulations, while private users are not obligated to register their drones. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) regulates the legal framework for the use of drones in South Africa.

Mokgonyana says there are laws prohibiting operators from flying their drones over residential buildings.

South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has adopted regulations to deal with drones particularly and the law really require commercial users to have licenses and for private users, you don’t need a license, but you need to observe other privacy rights. Karabo Mokgonyana, Legal expert

Absolutely, disregarding them and in that sort of a context, there is then 50 metres rule that you need to observe, whether you are commercial or private user, you cannot fly your drones within 50 meters of human beings and buildings. Karabo Mokgonyana, Legal expert

The exception to it is you getting permission either from a human being, person who owns the building and alternatively you need to get permission from the director of South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), and the likeliness of you being granted to go spy on somebody is very low because they are also aware of the privacy concerns at play. Karabo Mokgonyana, Legal expert

Listen to the full interview below...