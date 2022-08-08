Getting a taste of the growing MY PLACE GROUP
Business is booming for Kyle Dods, CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP. The group consists of 3 three food outlets, namely The Mussel Monger, Dashi Poke and SoVlaking Delicious.
Mussel Monger is by a mile our most-popular flagship brand, and most unique in it's offering.Kyle Dods - CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP
During the pandemic, Mussel Monger expanded their business by offering the delivery of fresh mussels and oysters to homes from their farms in Saldanha Bay.
Dashi Poke is a great brand. Again, it focuses on offering only two poke bowls. We do a tempura prawn, which is absolutely delicious, and then we have a fish component as well. We pack them with absolute abundance.Kyle Dods - CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP
It's good, relatable food. I think that's what makes the Sovlaki component of our group so desired. It's amazing actually.Kyle Dods - CEO of The My Place group
Each outlet can be viewed on Instagram, where you will find pictures of the various foods on display as well as their menus.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached.
