[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?
The Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit wonders why his All Blacks-supporting family and friends are suddenly so deadly quiet.
“They’re missing! Who knows where? It’s really interesting,” says Kiewit.
RELATED: Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
He goes on to say how he has heard so many fair-weather All Blacks supporters suddenly supporting the national team, the Springboks.
“Geklap! Annihilated!! In the words of Fikile Mbalula, gemoer!”
Scroll up to listen to Kiewit stirring (tongue firmly in cheek).
Source : Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
More from Sport
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win
The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.Read More
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games
The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field
A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.Read More
The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira
Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.Read More
Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela
The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10. The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the backfoot – making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.Read More
Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win
It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.Read More
Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games
Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.Read More
City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana
Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team.Read More
Sepp Blatter was right, the future of football is feminine: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis joined Lester Kiewit to discuss Banyana Banyana's feats and preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's Word Cup.Read More
More from Opinion
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent'
Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa
What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now.Read More
Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat
There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Why is Hungry Lion not producing creative ads like other SA chicken giants?
The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa - on The Money ShowRead More
Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+
Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.Read More
ANC's policy conference: A mammoth task 'to tackle in a few days' - analyst
Refilwe Moloto was in conversation with political analyst Sanet (née Madonsela) Solomon.Read More
KARL CLOETE: The gymnastics in NUMSA with no safe and secure landing
What should have been an occasion to report on organisational, socio-economic, international and political work undertaken since the 10th National Congress held in 2016 became a farcical spectacle that would go down in the history of the labour movement in South Africa as the most destructive, harmful, detrimental and damaging union activity.Read More
[LISTEN] Why is the eyebrow sad it's not a mouth? Alcohol brand gets creative
Pepe Marais (Joe Public United) picks the Flying Fish campaign as his advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R174,000 Suzuki Celerio – one of SA’s cheapest cars
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More