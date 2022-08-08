Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?

8 August 2022
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
All Blacks
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
South African All Blacks supporters

The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm…

The Morning Review presenter Lester Kiewit wonders why his All Blacks-supporting family and friends are suddenly so deadly quiet.

“They’re missing! Who knows where? It’s really interesting,” says Kiewit.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

RELATED: Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field

He goes on to say how he has heard so many fair-weather All Blacks supporters suddenly supporting the national team, the Springboks.

“Geklap! Annihilated!! In the words of Fikile Mbalula, gemoer!”

Scroll up to listen to Kiewit stirring (tongue firmly in cheek).




