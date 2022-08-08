Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
567 medium wave (AM)
Newly renovated cervical cancer screening site opens in Khayelitsha

8 August 2022 5:26 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
UCT
Cervical cancer
Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project (KCCSP)

The KCCSP team has screened close to 60 000 women in a variety of high-level community-based projects and studies since 1995.

- UCT has opened the newly renovated Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project (KCCSP) site.

- The project, was initiated in 1995 in collaboration with Columbia University, New York.

123rf.com

A newly renovated Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project (KCCSP) site opened today (Monday).

The project, which has been running since 1995, has screened close to 60 000 women since it's inception.

It began by using a mobile caravan which was adapted to enable the examination and treatment of women.

In SA, approximately 10 000 plus women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, of whom over 5 000 will die from the disease, and most of these cases are found in Black South African women.

Professor Lynette Denny, Director - KCCSP and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - UCT

The highest number of cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the Global South, specifically sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Lynette Denny, Director - KCCSP and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - UCT

In 2017, the team was awarded two National Institutes of Health grants to continue their work, and in 2020, they began obtaining permissions to upgrade the site.

RELATED: Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90%




