US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa





Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya last year

His on a 5-nation tour this time around, visiting South Africa, DRC, Rwanda, Cambodia and Philippines

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Lanseria Airport near Johannesburg on 7 August 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in South Africa. SA's BRICS partners will be keeping a close eye on the visit from the secretary. Tensions have been high in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and South Africa's refusal to support UN resolutions against the Russia.

I think this is all part of how global diplomacy works. Countries pursue a foreign policy that they interpret. Sanusha Naidu - Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue

Secretary of State Antony Blinken this morning made an opening address to Dirco and various media outlets about foreign policies and how to go about things.

At the same time I think it also tells us how the US in terms of this visit, that Secretary of State Blinken has made. This comes at the back of the first trip he made to the continent last November to Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya. Sanusha Naidu - Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue

This is really about the nuts and bolts around the US-Africa strategy that has been in the making since the Biden administration came into office in Washington. Sanusha Naidu - Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue

After visiting South Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will be heading off to the DRC and thereafter Rwanda.

Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached for more on this.