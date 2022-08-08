Streaming issues? Report here
Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report

8 August 2022 6:53 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ivan Pillay
The Money Show
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
SARS report
Motheo Khoaripe

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another damaging blow in her legal battles.

The High Court in Pretoria has set aside portions of a third report, in which former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay is implicated.

It has declared the remedial action against him as unlawful, and ordered that it be set aside.

Parliament’s impeachment inquiry considered three reports in which the embattled Public Protector made adverse findings against Pillay.

In two previous reports set aside by the court, Mkhwebane made adverse findings against Pillay regarding a pension payout following his early retirement from SARS and his appointment as the deputy commissioner.

RELATED: Mkhwebane's battle to survive

In contrast to the position we've seen, where Mkhwebane, at the helm of the Public Protector has persisted with indefensible and unwinnable cases. Her office is now saying we don't believe we have prospects of successfully defending this report.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24

She was lambasted by the courts for not giving proper hearings to the people seriously implicated in her reports, and seeking their side of the story.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist at News24

Listen to the audio below.




