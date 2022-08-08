SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules





South Africa and the European Union are locked in a trade dispute over import rules

New EU requirements are banning the import of oranges to combat the potential threat of a pest outbreak

Citrus products are now stuck inside containers at ports

Citrus produce, including oranges and clementines are wasting away in containers at European ports as South Africa and the European Union (EU) remain deadlocked in a trade dispute over import rules.

South Africa filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) last month when the EU introduced new requirements on imports.

The new requirements by the EU are trying to combat the potential spread of the false codling moth.

This requires citrus products which are bound for Europe to be stored at extreme cold treatment and kept at temperatures of two degrees Celsius or less for 25 days.

The South African Citrus Growers Association (CGA). says this is not necessary as the they already have measures in place to prevent any infestation of the species.

We've been exporting to Europe for more than 100 years. Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters

We've got a very impressive risk management system to mitigate any risk of any pest which we're extremely proud of. Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters

Highly effective, so if you measure country-by-country, South Africa is by far the most prominent and most successful at mitigating Deon Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters

