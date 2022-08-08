Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch
- Samsung are set to launch the next-gen A-series
- The A-series is Samsung's fold devices
- Samsung launch is on 10 August at 3pm (SA time)
This is the week that Samsung is set to unveil the next generation of it's very sophisticated, high end fold devices.
Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff studios says the value for money, makes the Samsung A-series one of the best smartphones on the market.
I'm just astounded that they could produce such a good phone, for such a good price.Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff studios
R8000 for this kind of quality and for these kind of features, it's helluva impressive.Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff studios
Samsung is remarkable. Out of all the technology companies, they make everything. They make the processor, the video chip, they make the screen, they make the RAM....Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff studios
