How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry?





Over the past week, the country has seen a number of protests over zama zamas or artisanal gold miners.

John Maytham spoke to professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand, Tracy-Lynn Field, about this industry and how it has grown up until this point.

The issues around the unregulated method of mining is not new, and it is not the first time questions have been raised around controlling the problem, said Field.

This particular problem of the decline of the gold mining industry and then the emergence of what is essentially an unregulated but very controlled industry in a policy and legal vacuum, it goes back to the 1990s. Tracy-Lynn Field, Professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand

One suggestion to prevent the growth of this illegal industry is to legitimise and regulate a form of artisanal mining, so that it can happen safely.

While it would not be easy to regulate this industry, it is clear that something desperately needs to change, and this issue cannot be ignored said Field.

