NPA taps into business sector skillset in bid to increase effective prosecutions
The National Prosecuting Authority is ramping up efforts to respond to the Zondo Commission, and will need specialised skills to tackle complexed corruption cases.
Business Leadership South Africa has offered to help the NPA, by providing technical skills to gradually increase its effective prosecutions.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing of Tax Abuse (OUTA) says a collaboration between the NPA and the business sector will contribute tremendously to the fight against corruption.
There are a lot of members who could bring investigative skills. Forensic audit skills. These are the type of skills the NPA needs to piece these cases together. Getting the evidence lined up to make a strong case.Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We know the NPA has been decimated and hollowed out during the Zuma yearsWayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We've got 10 years of backlog here, and the NPA's dealing with everyday crime. Every day rape, murder corruption, fraud. To deal with a backlog that we have and the scale of it, it's going to take a very long time.Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the audio below.
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy
Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have on South Africa’s economy.Read More
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios.Read More
SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters.Read More
Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.Read More
Zambian farmers pay R2.3 million for bull named 'Jumbo' – a South African record
Lester Kiewit interviews Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming to find out more about the record-breaking transaction.Read More
How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men
Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the gender pay gap has resulted in more women being underinsured compared to men.Read More
How COVID-19 shifted the global mindset away from owning and towards renting
Zain Johnson speaks to communications officer for Adoozy Power, Mathabo Sekhonyana, about the global shift from the ownership model to rental model.Read More
And on the 7th day Eskom said: 'Let there be light'
The power utility said the suspension of load shedding is due to an improvement in the generation capacity and the lower weekend demand.Read More
Cape Town to get 700 social housing units near pricey CBD
Lester Kiewit interviews Anthea Houston of social housing company Communicare.Read More