How to start your post-birth fitness journey
It's been a few weeks since you've welcomed your bundle of joy into the world and all you can do is stand in the mirror and stare at what your post-birth body looks like. Getting your pre-birth body back is no easy feat and some would say it will never be the same again, but getting back into a fitness regime is essential post birth.
Not only is exercise good for strengthening and toning muscles, but it helps mothers cope with the stress and fatigue of those bleary-eyed first few months with baby. This in turn can help with postnatal depression.
How soon do you start?
Africa Melane chatted to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness, who recommended a gentle, safe return to physical exercise.
You have to know when you body feels ready. The first thing to do is wait for the 6-week post natal checkup and get the go-ahead from your doctor. You can start off with some easy running or a water aerobics class about 30 minutes a day to get the body slowly back into working out.Caroline Jooste, personal trainer
Instead of focusing on weight loss, mothers should aim to have a strong, functional body.
First focus on strengthening and rehabilitating the body rather than weight loss and eventually, then you can start on the weight loss.Caroline Jooste, personal trainer
Getting your body back into shape can be an emotional and tough mental process. Ultimately, part of this journey is about accepting your body and the changes it has gone through post childbirth.
Many women don't realise how amazing their body is. Instead, we should be accepting this is how God has made you and being proud of these changes and working hard to get it back again.Caroline Jooste, personal trainer
Scroll up to listen to more fitness tips.
