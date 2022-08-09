'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer
JOHANNESBURG - Australian singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer, she was 73.
The British-born Australian actress was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, one of the most successful film musicals ever made.
Her husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her official social media accounts.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement on the singer's verified Instagram account. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."
Travolta, who co-starred as Danny alongside Newton-John in Grease posted a tribute to her on his Instagram page.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" said Travolta.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer
Source : therealonj/instagram.com
More from Lifestyle
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?
Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.Read More
Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy
Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her company offers.Read More
How are women represented in South African media?
Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der Merwe to hear their experiences of representation and stereotypes in the industry.Read More
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84
He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.Read More
How to start your post-birth fitness journey
Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.Read More
Getting a taste of the growing MY PLACE GROUP
CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP, Kyle Dods, chats to Bianca Resnekov about his ever-growing food empire.Read More
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season
Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.Read More
How to access early cancer screenings for low-income groups
Lester Kiewet spoke to a service community coordinator and breast cancer survivor Abeda Steenkamp about access to early cancer detection.Read More