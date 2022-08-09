'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer





JOHANNESBURG - Australian singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer, she was 73.

The British-born Australian actress was best known for playing Sandy in Grease, one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

Her husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her official social media accounts.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement on the singer's verified Instagram account. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

Travolta, who co-starred as Danny alongside Newton-John in Grease posted a tribute to her on his Instagram page.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" said Travolta.

