If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush





Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends and a recent extension on the app called AskMyStreet.

Dan Wells is the co-founder of EskomSePush and recently the app added an AskMyStreet option. EskomSePush keeps app users updated with the load shedding schedule in a timely manner.

In the last 30 days, we've seen 3.6 million people using the app and 60.6% of that is female, which is very interesting. Dan Wells - EskomSePush co-founder

South Africans rely heavily on the app because people want to know when their power will be cut and how much accessibility they have to power. The app has a huge impact on the safety of citizens.

The main value proposition of EskomSePush is if you know when your power is going to go off, you can plan your life. Dan Wells - EskomSePush co-founder

The information on EskomSePush is a combination of information from various sources.

We take all of the different schedules from different accounts, the City of Cape Town, the national grid, Twitter and we combine it into a single app so you got a single view on your area. And you can see I'm gonna be off between 10 and 12. Dan Wells - EskomSePush co-founder

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.