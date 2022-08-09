If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa. 9 August 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
View all Business
Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her compa... 9 August 2022 3:49 PM
How are women represented in South African media? Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der... 9 August 2022 1:30 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

9 August 2022 9:25 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Load shedding
Dan Wells
Eskom Se Push

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends and a recent extension on the app called AskMyStreet.

Dan Wells is the co-founder of EskomSePush and recently the app added an AskMyStreet option. EskomSePush keeps app users updated with the load shedding schedule in a timely manner.

In the last 30 days, we've seen 3.6 million people using the app and 60.6% of that is female, which is very interesting.

Dan Wells - EskomSePush co-founder

South Africans rely heavily on the app because people want to know when their power will be cut and how much accessibility they have to power. The app has a huge impact on the safety of citizens.

The main value proposition of EskomSePush is if you know when your power is going to go off, you can plan your life.

Dan Wells - EskomSePush co-founder

The information on EskomSePush is a combination of information from various sources.

We take all of the different schedules from different accounts, the City of Cape Town, the national grid, Twitter and we combine it into a single app so you got a single view on your area. And you can see I'm gonna be off between 10 and 12.

Dan Wells - EskomSePush co-founder

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




9 August 2022 9:25 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Load shedding
Dan Wells
Eskom Se Push

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

Missing Image Placeholder

'Load shedding continues to degrade SA's water infrastructure'

8 August 2022 8:43 AM

Africa Melane spoke to professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State about the impact of load shedding on water quality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connect Us: Catch up on the latest energy and Eskom news from the past week

5 August 2022 3:28 PM

In our Connect Us special focus, CapeTalk, 702, and Eyewitness News bring you all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom cuts supply to Khayelitsha after gangs demand R20,000 protection fee

4 August 2022 8:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi about Eskom's withdrawal of services in Harare, Khayelitsha, with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why this organisation doesn't want Eskom to build a gas-fired power plant

3 August 2022 10:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to groundWork’s climate and energy justice campaigner, Avena Jacklin, about why they are asking the high court to set aside the authorisation of a gas-to-electricity power plant in Richards Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Adding 2000mw more power to Eskom's grid is not enough'

2 August 2022 8:49 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Hartmut Winkler, the professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg about the government's energy plans

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SA maintains its engineering skills pool

26 July 2022 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's energy plan makes complete sense: analyst

26 July 2022 10:26 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a special plan to address the country's energy crisis. Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent consultant in energy research and a research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, Hilton Trollip, about its potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from The Power Spot

Eskom, police, Khayelitsha residents collaborate to defeat extortionists

4 August 2022 12:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom's Zama Mpondwana, about the power utility's response to extortion threats by alleged Khayelitsha gang members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How SA maintains its engineering skills pool

26 July 2022 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Engineering Council of South Africa Acting CEO, Edmund Nxumalo, about the qualifications, skills and experience that are required by engineers who are employed at energy generation facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding

25 July 2022 10:46 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom 2.0 is 'total insanity' - Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman

21 July 2022 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to the Free Market Foundation's Terry Markman about government's plan to have a state-owned rival to Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase

20 July 2022 10:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever

18 July 2022 1:00 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

7 July 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

Business Local Lifestyle

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

World Local

EWN Highlights

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA