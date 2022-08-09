Streaming issues? Report here
‘What About the Boys?’ initiative promotes gender justice

9 August 2022 10:39 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
gender based violence
What About the Boys?

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager of Primstars Nkosinathi Moshoana to expand on their work.

‘What About the Boys?’ is a project that youth development programme Primestars is championing to promote gender justice.

It further seeks to prevent violence by engaging young men and boys through a unique educational platform.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager of Primstars Nkosinathi Moshoana to expand on their work.

He said addressing youth unemployment and the skills shortage in South Africa were foremost.

So what we do as an organisation is that we develop and implement and facilitate national socio-economic development programmes that assist young people in addressing challenges such as the youth unemployment crisis in the country and the skills shortage.

Nkosinathi Moshoana - general manager, Primestars

Mashoana said that they were finding various ways to teach and have an open discussion around gender-based violence.

And the work we've done is predominantly been in the academic space but because of our public-private partnership and our focus on young people and under-resourced communities, we've actually leveraged our model of using theatres of learning, using cinemas as theatres of learning.

Nkosinathi Moshoana - general manager, Primestars

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

