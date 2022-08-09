‘What About the Boys?’ initiative promotes gender justice
‘What About the Boys?’ is a project that youth development programme Primestars is championing to promote gender justice.
It further seeks to prevent violence by engaging young men and boys through a unique educational platform.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager of Primstars Nkosinathi Moshoana to expand on their work.
He said addressing youth unemployment and the skills shortage in South Africa were foremost.
So what we do as an organisation is that we develop and implement and facilitate national socio-economic development programmes that assist young people in addressing challenges such as the youth unemployment crisis in the country and the skills shortage.Nkosinathi Moshoana - general manager, Primestars
Mashoana said that they were finding various ways to teach and have an open discussion around gender-based violence.
And the work we've done is predominantly been in the academic space but because of our public-private partnership and our focus on young people and under-resourced communities, we've actually leveraged our model of using theatres of learning, using cinemas as theatres of learning.Nkosinathi Moshoana - general manager, Primestars
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/abuse_woman.html
More from Local
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients
The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.Read More
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa
Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa.Read More
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play
Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.Read More
Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso
Mandy Wiener spoke to criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal ,about this response and whether or not it would be effective.Read More
Cape Flats principal making strides at school with firm stance on discipline
Lester Kiewit spoke to the principal of Manenberg High, Cameron Williams, about discipline at his school after a newspaper report stated parents were furious with his style.Read More
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?
Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.Read More
If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends.Read More
How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry?
John Maytham spoke to professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand, Tracy-Lynn Field, about the industry and how it has grown.Read More