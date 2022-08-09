Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?
Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance, and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.
Blinken's visit comes a week after Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov's visit to Africa.
I think the first point one will make is that this visit by Blinken comes at a time when other major global powers are making it to Africa to try to persuade African countries to partner with them on matters of economics, politics, trade and investments and so forth. The US is actually trying to make the reset of its relations with Africa and as you clearly say, the entry of the US into Africa or the return if you wish is predicated on the promotion of democracy as a key tenet which actually compares with other powers such as Russia and China that are not correctly focused on acting such as human rights and democracy.Dr Bob Wekesa - Director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits
Wekesa says that African countries are more interested in economics and trade than democracy.
I think there are two ways of looking at this - one is that at the top level at the government and leadership level, say at the presidential levels, African countries are more interested in multiple economics and trade. They want to see more financial investment in the economy to build infrastructure to tackle things such as energy for a country like South Africa, for instance, with frequent power blackouts, so they're focused on bringing in new energy initiatives and energy sources much more than democracy. If you look at the African continent, not many countries are democratic.Dr Bob Wekesa - Director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits
