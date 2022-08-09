Cape Flats principal making strides at school with firm stance on discipline





Discipline at school can be very important for ensuring that students perform to the best of their ability, but it is also important to be fair and reasonable towards the learners and their family.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the principal of Manenberg High, Cameron Williams, about discipline at his school after a newspaper report stated parents were furious with his style.

This report stated that parents were upset as the principal was sending kids home from school for wearing the wrong uniform, however, conflicting statements came out saying this absolutely was not true.

Williams said he does maintain a strict code of discipline, especially when it comes to being at school on time, but the school and the staff do make allowances and help in any way. They acknowledge that uniforms can be expensive.

We allow learners to wear a plain navy jersey, the school doesn’t have a jersey of their own, so we go for the plain navy jersey that is very affordable. Cameron Williams, Principal of Manenberg High

In addition to this, staff members have also come together to buy complete uniform sets for students in need.

He also stated that while he does have strict rules in some respects, he also maintains good relationships with the students and is not unreasonable in his expectations.

When students come from a troubled or traumatised community, school can play a vital role in breaking that cycle, but rules and discipline are needed to enforce that.

When Williams started as principal, the school only had a 30% matric pass rate and he has been making strides in improving that over the last three years and brought it to almost 60% last year, and plans to improve that further.

