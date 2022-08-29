Off to enjoy the West Coast spring flowers? Here are the best places to visit
Spring is still a few weeks away, so there's still enough time for you to plan a road trip up the west coast to celebrate the Western Cape's gorgeous spring flowers.
More winter rain is still forecast for large parts of the Western Cape, which is great news for ardent wildflower enthusiasts, patiently waiting for the the colourful flowers to bloom.
August to September is the best time of year to get your flower fix with with beautiful flora on show, carpeting the landscape as far as the eye can see.
Horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen, has some tips on where to go to make your wildflower experience a memorable one.
Goegap Nature Reserve in Springbok
If you have the time, Cherise recommends you visit the Northern Cape town of Springbok, to experience the beauty of the Goegap Nature Reserve.
Described as a is a semi-desert nature reserve in Northern Cape, South Africa it lies around 8 km east of Springbok.
My recommendations for anybody doing the flower trip is to push through to Springbok where there are options to stay from the hotel to numerous B&B’s because the best flowers I have ever seen was at the Goegap reserve.Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist
Biedouw Valley between Clanwilliam and Uitspankraal
The beautiful Biedouw Valley puts on a magnificent show during flower season.
If, however time is short, the Biedouw Valley is spectacular and the Pass itself gives one a birds eye view of the flowers from a distance. The rolling fields are a memorable sight.Cherise Viljoen, horticulturalist
To get there take the R364 from Clanwilliam over the Pakhuis Pass and turn right onto the Biedouw Valley/Wuppertal road.
Postberg Flower Reserve in Langebaan
The Postberg Flower Reserve in Langebaan forms part of the West Coast National Park, with great swathes of flowers blooming across the reserve.
Accommodation has to be booked through National Parks board, but there are plenty of places to stay in Langebaan itself.
Ramskop Reserve in Clanwilliam
The Ramskop Reserve at the Clanwilliam Dam is the best place to see flowers of all sorts for really close up photos.
Clanwilliam is a town in the Olifants River valley about 200 kilometres north of Cape Town. There are a lot of guesthouses and privately run accommodation venues in Clanwilliam if you plan on staying the night.
Other towns you can consider staying over at are Van Rhynsdorp, Citrusdal and Piekenierskloof.
West Coast National Park
West Coast National Park boasts a number of excellent accommodation facilities within the park. Some are privately owned and managed and need to be booked through the managing company.
The SanParks owned and managed facilities can be booked through the following:
SanParks Central Reservations can be made through its website or email: reservations@sanparks.org or contact them on tel: +27 (0)12 428 9111 or mobile: +27 (0)82 233 9111
This article first appeared on KFM
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
