How are women represented in South African media?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa. 9 August 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
View all Business
Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her compa... 9 August 2022 3:49 PM
How are women represented in South African media? Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der... 9 August 2022 1:30 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How are women represented in South African media?

9 August 2022 1:30 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Representation
South African television

Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der Merwe to hear their experiences of representation and stereotypes in the industry.

On this day when we celebrate the accomplishments and acknowledge the struggles of women, what is the representation of women in the film and television industry?

Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der Merwe to hear their experiences of representation and stereotypes in the industry.

While some progress has been made in fair representation of women in television and film, there is still a long way to go especially in present strong, three-dimensional female characters.

When female characters are written they are often written to fall into select archetypes or stereotypes that do not necessarily represent the reality of being a woman.

However, South African television has been making strides in creating diverse representation of women on the screen.

Petersen said that when she first told her dad she wanted to pursue drama, he told her to follow a path that she could actually find work in as there were so few roles for female Muslim actors.

Through Suidooster, she was able to be a part of creating this representation and encourage other young girls and women to follow this path.

When she joined the show after auditioning multiple times, she knew it was so important to be a symbol of representation for entire communities.

While many of the roles written for women do still fall into stereotypes, many of the women on our screens are making television history and breaking the mold with how they portray their characters, and that paves the way for future representation.

Van De Merwe spoke about how she had the opportunity to play one of the first gay, married female characters on South African television in Suidooster.

While there is still a way to go, women in the film and television industry are pushing forward to create fair, diverse, and valuable representation of women in mainstream media.

Listen to the audio above for more.




9 August 2022 1:30 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Representation
South African television

More from Lifestyle

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy

9 August 2022 3:49 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her company offers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84

9 August 2022 12:10 PM

He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer

9 August 2022 8:37 AM

The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film musicals ever made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to start your post-birth fitness journey

9 August 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Getting a taste of the growing MY PLACE GROUP

8 August 2022 10:38 PM

CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP, Kyle Dods, chats to Bianca Resnekov about his ever-growing food empire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season

8 August 2022 3:13 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to access early cancer screenings for low-income groups

8 August 2022 1:36 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to a service community coordinator and breast cancer survivor Abeda Steenkamp about access to early cancer detection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zambian farmers pay R2.3 million for bull named 'Jumbo' – a South African record

8 August 2022 12:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming to find out more about the record-breaking transaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

Business Local Lifestyle

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

World Local

EWN Highlights

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA