How are women represented in South African media?





On this day when we celebrate the accomplishments and acknowledge the struggles of women, what is the representation of women in the film and television industry?

Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der Merwe to hear their experiences of representation and stereotypes in the industry.

While some progress has been made in fair representation of women in television and film, there is still a long way to go especially in present strong, three-dimensional female characters.

When female characters are written they are often written to fall into select archetypes or stereotypes that do not necessarily represent the reality of being a woman.

However, South African television has been making strides in creating diverse representation of women on the screen.

Petersen said that when she first told her dad she wanted to pursue drama, he told her to follow a path that she could actually find work in as there were so few roles for female Muslim actors.

Through Suidooster, she was able to be a part of creating this representation and encourage other young girls and women to follow this path.

When she joined the show after auditioning multiple times, she knew it was so important to be a symbol of representation for entire communities.

While many of the roles written for women do still fall into stereotypes, many of the women on our screens are making television history and breaking the mold with how they portray their characters, and that paves the way for future representation.

Van De Merwe spoke about how she had the opportunity to play one of the first gay, married female characters on South African television in Suidooster.

While there is still a way to go, women in the film and television industry are pushing forward to create fair, diverse, and valuable representation of women in mainstream media.

Listen to the audio above for more.