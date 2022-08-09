Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso
After the violent protests that erupted around illegal mining, police tactical response teams have been set up in the affected communities, but will this actually help the situation?
Mandy Wiener spoke to criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal, about this response and whether or not it would be effective.
According to Gopal, setting up these tactical response teams cannot work as a long term or sustainable solution, and it appears to be a knee jerk reaction and show of force from the minister.
I think the worry for policy analysts and criminologists is, why has the South African government, especially the police services, allowed the situation to reach this level?”Nirmala Gopal, criminologist
This situation with illegal mining has been ongoing for decades and should have been addressed, and Crime Intelligence should have been involved, years ago.
The failure of the police service to adequately address this has led to a rise in vigilantism and could have further long-term consequences for the country if real action is not taken.
Listen to the audio below for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
