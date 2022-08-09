The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play
It sounds like a juicy spy thriller and although it certainly has twists and turns, the book The Unlikely Secret Agent - now a stage production of the same name - is an ingenious historical account captured as art.
It is a incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, a remarkably brave woman resisting apartheid, in the pursuit of hope and truth.
This is a story not known to many.
Eleanor was one of the first women to be held without trial under South Africa's 90-day detention laws.
As a member of MK, a patriot and a courageous agitator, the story of the anti-apartheid hero is told with unmatched sensitivity by her widower, the more famous Ronnie Kasrils.
Ronnie penned this story in the book published in 2010 and it was brought to life more recently in a stage production at the Artscape Women Humanity Arts Festival.
The play explores the brave journey of Eleanor as a clandestine agent for the underground African National Congress, as she navigates her escape from Apartheid South Africa.
Erika Marais, was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Eleanor Kasrils.
Lester Kiewit spoke to activist, author and former minister of intelligence, Ronnie Kasrils about this incredible story.
Erika really got into the role and brought out the question [of] a women's role in society. In the case of Eleanor's somewhat liberal background, became involved with a terrorist like me to overthrow white supremacy and apartheid. In that process, an ordinary woman did extraordinary things.Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services
She fell into the hands of the security police. They were desperate to find me while I was hiding in Durban, not just me, but other MK comrades who were also on the run. They wanted her to give evidence against those arrested and she showed a firm backbone and her commitment to justice.Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services
Eleanor turned the tables on the security police by escaping detention and joining Ronnie in the underground liberation movement, by fleeing the country.
So it's a wonderful story about a woman liberated and who wanted to liberate the country.Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services
Ronnie recalled that Eleanor's introduction to the dangerous world as a political operative was never exploitative as the couple had deep conversations about.
I said 'do you know what you're getting yourself in for?'. Everyone should be demonstrating and holding a placard...we should speak against injustice. But you have to be strong, as the police will get onto you and know and understand why you're getting into it, through principle and conviction.Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services
When Eleanor became aware of Ronnie's involvement in the armed resistance, she too started pushing the envelope.
She said 'I sense these bombs going off, Ronnie you're involved. I can't just standby, not just because of you, but because of cry the beloved country. I'm prepared to do what you're doing to help you'.Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services
Like many women in the anti-apartheid struggle, Eleanor was brutally tortured by her captors. She has detailed how she was physically abused and coerced through the cruel treatment of authorities at the time.
Despite this trauma, she was never deterred.
It was never a question of saying 'look what you got me into'. It was never a question of 'I am sorry'. In fact, she had become a stronger, more rounded human being because of being involved in the struggle.Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services
Following a successful run at the Artscape Women Humanity Arts Festival, the play will be showcased at the Baxter Theatre at the end of October.
