The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa. 9 August 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
View all Business
Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her compa... 9 August 2022 3:49 PM
How are women represented in South African media? Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der... 9 August 2022 1:30 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play

9 August 2022 2:05 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
ANC
Ronnie Kasrils
Struggle
MK
Eleanor Kasrils

Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.
Ronnie Kasrils in-studio with Lester Kiewit. Credit: Lester Kiewit.

It sounds like a juicy spy thriller and although it certainly has twists and turns, the book The Unlikely Secret Agent - now a stage production of the same name - is an ingenious historical account captured as art.

It is a incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, a remarkably brave woman resisting apartheid, in the pursuit of hope and truth.

This is a story not known to many.

Eleanor was one of the first women to be held without trial under South Africa's 90-day detention laws.

As a member of MK, a patriot and a courageous agitator, the story of the anti-apartheid hero is told with unmatched sensitivity by her widower, the more famous Ronnie Kasrils.

Ronnie penned this story in the book published in 2010 and it was brought to life more recently in a stage production at the Artscape Women Humanity Arts Festival.

The play explores the brave journey of Eleanor as a clandestine agent for the underground African National Congress, as she navigates her escape from Apartheid South Africa.

Erika Marais, was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Eleanor Kasrils.

Lester Kiewit spoke to activist, author and former minister of intelligence, Ronnie Kasrils about this incredible story.

Erika really got into the role and brought out the question [of] a women's role in society. In the case of Eleanor's somewhat liberal background, became involved with a terrorist like me to overthrow white supremacy and apartheid. In that process, an ordinary woman did extraordinary things.

Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services

She fell into the hands of the security police. They were desperate to find me while I was hiding in Durban, not just me, but other MK comrades who were also on the run. They wanted her to give evidence against those arrested and she showed a firm backbone and her commitment to justice.

Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services

Eleanor turned the tables on the security police by escaping detention and joining Ronnie in the underground liberation movement, by fleeing the country.

So it's a wonderful story about a woman liberated and who wanted to liberate the country.

Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services

Ronnie recalled that Eleanor's introduction to the dangerous world as a political operative was never exploitative as the couple had deep conversations about.

I said 'do you know what you're getting yourself in for?'. Everyone should be demonstrating and holding a placard...we should speak against injustice. But you have to be strong, as the police will get onto you and know and understand why you're getting into it, through principle and conviction.

Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services

When Eleanor became aware of Ronnie's involvement in the armed resistance, she too started pushing the envelope.

She said 'I sense these bombs going off, Ronnie you're involved. I can't just standby, not just because of you, but because of cry the beloved country. I'm prepared to do what you're doing to help you'.

Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services

Like many women in the anti-apartheid struggle, Eleanor was brutally tortured by her captors. She has detailed how she was physically abused and coerced through the cruel treatment of authorities at the time.

Despite this trauma, she was never deterred.

It was never a question of saying 'look what you got me into'. It was never a question of 'I am sorry'. In fact, she had become a stronger, more rounded human being because of being involved in the struggle.

Ronnie Kasrils, activist, author and former minister of intelligence services

Following a successful run at the Artscape Women Humanity Arts Festival, the play will be showcased at the Baxter Theatre at the end of October.

To listen to this fascinating conversation, scroll up.




9 August 2022 2:05 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
ANC
Ronnie Kasrils
Struggle
MK
Eleanor Kasrils

More from Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa

9 August 2022 2:38 PM

Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Useful policing or meaningless show of force? Tactical teams placed in Kagiso

9 August 2022 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal ,about this response and whether or not it would be effective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Flats principal making strides at school with firm stance on discipline

9 August 2022 11:47 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to the principal of Manenberg High, Cameron Williams, about discipline at his school after a newspaper report stated parents were furious with his style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

9 August 2022 10:47 AM

Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘What About the Boys?’ initiative promotes gender justice

9 August 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the general manager of Primstars Nkosinathi Moshoana to expand on their work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

9 August 2022 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EskomSePush co-founder, Dan Wells, about load shedding trends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry?

9 August 2022 6:46 AM

John Maytham spoke to professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand, Tracy-Lynn Field, about the industry and how it has grown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use

8 August 2022 10:53 PM

Bianca Resnekov speaks to legal expert, Karabo Mokgonyana, about drones and the legal implications of operating one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season

8 August 2022 3:13 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert

8 August 2022 1:37 PM

American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso

8 August 2022 10:08 AM

TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

6 August 2022 3:35 PM

The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warner Bros bins Batgirl months before release, after spending $70 million

4 August 2022 10:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Labia Theatre back to selling out many shows

2 August 2022 2:36 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Labia Theatre owner Ludi Kraus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Madiba: Our Children's Champion' book released

2 August 2022 7:07 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to the manager at the Centre for Early Childhood Development, Bridget Kahts, about the book titled 'Madiba: Our Children’s Champion'. The book honours former President Nelson Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Meet 'tall, dark, and Afrikaans' Capetonian, Emo Adams

2 August 2022 6:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Adams about his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Artscape kicks off Women's Month celebrations with 'Femme Fantasties' concert

31 July 2022 5:57 PM

Sara-Jayne King spoke to South African music legend, Vicky Sampson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can do quality work here in SA': exec producer of Netflix's Justice Served

31 July 2022 4:06 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to the creative director of Meraki Studios, Tshepo "Ty" Skosana about 'Justice Served' - the new South African Netflix series streaming now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

Business Local Lifestyle

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

World Local

EWN Highlights

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA