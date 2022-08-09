Streaming issues? Report here
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tiger Brands
Women's Month
Women's Day
ace
black cat
jungle oats
Mary-Jane Morifi
woman farmers
women in agriculture

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

- Black women-owned enterprises are a growing supplier base across its value chain, says Tiger Brands (Jungle Oats, Black Cat, Ace Maize Meal...)

- An average R4.2 billion per year goes to procurement spend with black women-owned enterprises, with women farmers a key category

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

This Women's Month, South Africa’s largest food producer is putting the country's woman farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in the spotlight.

Black women-owned enterprises are a growing supplier base across its value chain, says Tiger Brands.

The company says an average R4.2 billion per year goes to procurement spend with black women-owned enterprises, with women farmers a key category.

RELATED: Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

At least 70 women farmers in key agricultural communities provide central ingredients to Tiger Brands (Jungle Oats, Black Cat, Ace Maize Meal...).

These include ground nuts, tomatoes, white maize and wheat.

Tiger Brands says it is helping to scale these farmers to operate at a commercial level.

"It fills us with great pride that South Africa’s most iconic homegrown brands have powerful and motivated women behind them" says Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Mary-Jane Morifi.

...who not only run their own businesses as successful entrepreneurs, but also create employment and bring positive change in the lives of others and communities. Their love for agriculture... goes into growing the key ingredients we use to produce loved brands.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Morifi on The Money Show.

She says women have been largely neglected and excluded from breaking into the commercial farming business.

When we think of farmers it's not really women that come to mind, but you'd be surprised that the majority of people who do farming, are women. So Tiger Brands decided, women are the buyers of our loved brands so why not have them participate in creating and providing us with the raw materials to create these products...

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

We set up an agricultural development programme that is focused mainly on women, who would provide us with these commodities as raw materials.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

She explains that the company does not actually select individual small-scale farmers, as they are too small to be suppliers in terms of scope and scale.

Tiger Brands works with these producers through its Agriculture Aggregator Programme.

We choose the aggregator - this would be the woman farmer or the male farmer that would then bring smallholder farmers under their wing. The aggregators would have to have some farming expertise as they would have to look after these small-scale farmers. Put together, they are actually able to provide us at scale and the quality that we want.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

Morifi cites the example of Mpumi Maesela, who provides Tiger Brands with maize and small white beans through around 70 of the farmers she has under her wing.

Together, they would then farm on their individual farms, pool the produce, and then supply into the Tiger Brands supply chain.

Mary-Jane Morifi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer - Tiger Brands

Scroll up to listen to the conversation with Morifi




