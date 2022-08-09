Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers
- Back in 2019 two young entrepreneurs started a ‘moveable billboards’ industry and it's boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic
- MotionAds is proud to be a social impact business and will continue to empower delivery bike drivers says co-founder Jon Berkowitz
Back in 2019 two young entrepreneurs started a ‘moveable billboards’ industry in South Africa.
The business has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as online shopping took off.
MotionAds now has more than 500 drivers on the road and counts big hitters like Pick n Pay, Woolworths and MTN among their clients.
The company also recently teamed up with Uber Eats.
MotionAds' tech-enabled systems and apps they've built also produce delivery insights for clients.
MotionAds is also proud to be a social impact business, says co-founder and director Jon Berkowitz in conversation with Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield).
It started in 2019 and I'm proud to say that today, we are working with Uber Eats... and at the base of this business is really a social enterprise where we turn food delivery bikes into moving billboards.Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds
Now in 2022 after COVID and everything else that came with it, we're really enjoying the business and impacting the lives of all of these drivers.Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds
We've paid out over R3.5 million to drivers from the very beginning.Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds
When they first pitched their idea to companies they were met with "a lot of blank stares" Berkowitz recalls.
It's a tough thing being an innovator in this space... It took a lot of educating the market in terms of what the benefits are of food delivery bikes for advertising... one of those really being the unique access to the home and the ubiquitousness of these bikes... and real quality advertising space.Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds
Thankfully we've passed that point and we have some really big brands with us... We're planning to scale to 5 000 bikes...Jon Berkowitz, Director - MotionAds
One of their core selling points is the trackability built into the platform says Berkowitz.
"With our food delivery drivers we've got an app on each of their phones and this tracks where they are in the country... At the end of every month we server report to clients."
Source : https://www.facebook.com/motionoutdoor/photos/a.977736962617197/1931144850609732/
