Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Women's Day: 7 trailblazing women taking charge of major change in South Africa Here’s a pick of some amazing women at helm of their industries while contributing massively to South Africa. 9 August 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
View all Business
Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her compa... 9 August 2022 3:49 PM
How are women represented in South African media? Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der... 9 August 2022 1:30 PM
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84 He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer. 9 August 2022 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'

9 August 2022 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta
The Money Show
Raila Odinga
Kenya elections
Bruce Whitfield
William Ruto
Ronak Gopaldas
Motheo Khoaripe
Kikuyu

Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.

Voting has closed in Kenya's presidential election, which is expected to be a close-run race.

Two of the four presidential candidates are front-runners - current Deputy President William Ruto and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

The high cost of living and rampant corruption in Kenya are among the issues that have dominated the campaign season.

@ niyazz/123rf.com

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Gopaldas says this is a "huge" election, also quite unique in many ways.

It's a huge election - probably the biggest one on the continent this year.

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

It's the first time since the Daniel arap Moi era that neither an incumbent president nor a candidate from the Kikuyu community (the largest ethnic community in the country) is contending for the presidential position.

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

You've got a unique situation because the Vice President, William Ruto, is effectively contesting as the outsider... and Raila Odinga, the former prime minister and former arch enemy of current President Uhuru Kenyatta, has effectively got his backing now... so it's a bit soap opera-esque...

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

When it comes to what to watch as the results are counted, Gopaldas highlights the critical factors of the youth and ethnicity in Kenya at the moment.

"It's very seldom that people deviate from ethnic lines in their voting. This time, with the Kikuyu vote up for grabs, that is something to watch quite closely."

The youth have not come out to register in large numbers says Gopaldas, which again favours Odinga.

On the other hand, Gopaldas believes, Ruto has tapped into the disillusionment in Kenya with his hustler narrative and populist appeal.

Scroll up and listen to the interview for more detail




9 August 2022 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kenya
Uhuru Kenyatta
The Money Show
Raila Odinga
Kenya elections
Bruce Whitfield
William Ruto
Ronak Gopaldas
Motheo Khoaripe
Kikuyu

More from Business

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients

9 August 2022 6:44 PM

The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy

8 August 2022 11:08 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have on South Africa’s economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch

8 August 2022 9:34 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules

8 August 2022 8:42 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA taps into business sector skillset in bid to increase effective prosecutions

8 August 2022 7:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Outa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane violated Ivan Pillay's constitutional rights in latest SARS report

8 August 2022 6:53 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zambian farmers pay R2.3 million for bull named 'Jumbo' – a South African record

8 August 2022 12:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming to find out more about the record-breaking transaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How gender pay gap leaves women underinsured compared to men

8 August 2022 9:20 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the product actuary at Sanlam Individual Life, Karen Bongers, about a study they conducted showing that the gender pay gap has resulted in more women being underinsured compared to men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election

8 August 2022 9:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free)

2 August 2022 7:48 PM

South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem

1 August 2022 9:51 AM

Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Sandiso Hlalaphi - sales consultant by day, long distance runner by night

28 July 2022 5:40 PM

A sales consultant that runs long distances to clear his head,. Sandiso Hlalaphi breaks down how running changed his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Gairo Oliver, a flower seller at Adderley Street's famous floral market

27 July 2022 5:57 PM

A flower seller from the iconic flower market in Adderley Street shares her excitement for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe invites cannabis producers, pharmacies to apply for trading licenses

27 July 2022 12:41 PM

The country, already a major tobacco producer, wants to develop a R21 billion medical dagga industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer

21 July 2022 2:56 PM

Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The search for returns: Innovation will be key

18 July 2022 9:12 AM

Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

8 July 2022 3:43 PM

Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

9 August 2022 10:47 AM

Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election

8 August 2022 9:20 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report

8 August 2022 11:02 AM

Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it

7 August 2022 2:53 PM

Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers

6 August 2022 3:35 PM

The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms

5 August 2022 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil

5 August 2022 11:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Chinese warplanes are buzzing around Taiwan'

3 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Chinese people descended on South Africa in 1660s

3 August 2022 12:38 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author of Colour, Confusion and Concessions Melanie Yap, and the producer of Cape Talk, Bruce Hong, about the history of Chinese people in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa

8 August 2022 4:53 PM

Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa

8 August 2022 12:12 PM

Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgment related to the Nkandla saga. The ATM is now the first party to test this process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu

5 August 2022 9:17 PM

Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury boss calls for Bain blacklisting but 'that's not good enough' - Abedian

4 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Treasury acting DG Ismail Momoniat and Pan-African Investment & Research Services' Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No regrets': Makashule Gana the latest black leader to quit the DA

4 August 2022 9:02 AM

Makashule Gana did not say which political formation he would be joining except to quip that he would be part of an emerging generation of leaders and activists committed to mobilising and organising to return power to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener: What’s cooking in the country? Ominous signs of July unrest repeat

4 August 2022 6:00 AM

There have been ominous warnings issued in South Africa over the past few weeks, like glaring red flags that are nearly impossible to ignore, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'

3 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Education on apartheid incites, justifies violence: FF+

3 August 2022 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt needs bilateral talks with business for social compact to be implemented'

2 August 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Unity SA's Cas Coovadia about the social compact President Cyril Ramaphosa proposed in February

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policies, pressure and proxy wars: A roundup of the ANC's policy conference

1 August 2022 1:09 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the main points coming out of the ANC policy conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If you know when your power is going out, you can plan your life - EskomSePush

Local

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

Business Local Lifestyle

Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?

World Local

EWN Highlights

For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay

9 August 2022 8:11 PM

Special Tribunal freezes millions in assets belonging to former Transnet execs

9 August 2022 6:25 PM

15 more undocumented residents arrested near Randfontein mine dump

9 August 2022 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA