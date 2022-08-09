Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'





Voting has closed in Kenya's presidential election, which is expected to be a close-run race.

Two of the four presidential candidates are front-runners - current Deputy President William Ruto and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

The high cost of living and rampant corruption in Kenya are among the issues that have dominated the campaign season.

@ niyazz/123rf.com

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets an update from Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Gopaldas says this is a "huge" election, also quite unique in many ways.

It's a huge election - probably the biggest one on the continent this year. Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

It's the first time since the Daniel arap Moi era that neither an incumbent president nor a candidate from the Kikuyu community (the largest ethnic community in the country) is contending for the presidential position. Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

You've got a unique situation because the Vice President, William Ruto, is effectively contesting as the outsider... and Raila Odinga, the former prime minister and former arch enemy of current President Uhuru Kenyatta, has effectively got his backing now... so it's a bit soap opera-esque... Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

When it comes to what to watch as the results are counted, Gopaldas highlights the critical factors of the youth and ethnicity in Kenya at the moment.

"It's very seldom that people deviate from ethnic lines in their voting. This time, with the Kikuyu vote up for grabs, that is something to watch quite closely."

The youth have not come out to register in large numbers says Gopaldas, which again favours Odinga.

On the other hand, Gopaldas believes, Ruto has tapped into the disillusionment in Kenya with his hustler narrative and populist appeal.

Scroll up and listen to the interview for more detail