Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 9:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Idris Elba
The Money Show
Jennifer Hudson
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
acting
Other People's Money
Fiona Ramsay

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

- Acclaimed actor and voice coach Fiona Ramsay has had to navigate the erratic nature of earning an income in her chosen field

- Her first "real" job was as a teller at Pick n Pay when she was a schoolgirl and she worked at Tiffany in the UK to supplement her income as an actor

Image courtesy of Fiona Ramsay, Facebook

Fiona Ramsay's carved out her own very special niche in the South African acting world.

A star of stage and screen, she is also an international voice and dialogue coach and sometime academic.

RELATED: LISTEN Weekend Breakfast Profile with Fiona Ramsay

But what is her relationship with money?

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) asks the acclaimed actor what attitude she absorbed when she was growing up.

Ramsay says her first experience of money was actually when she was with the Girl Guides.

You always had to keep a piece of string in your pocket, and enough to make a phone call! Of course that's all changed now with cellphones, but it's always stuck with me that I need to keep something in my purse for an emergency.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

Her parents always believed you should do everything you want to do and money shouldn't be an obstacle, Ramsay says.

For them, it worked. My father never believed you shouldn't go on holiday - he said 'take a loan from the bank; go on holiday; your life needs to be rich' and I think that stayed with me a lot.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

That said, Ramsay adds, she never wanted for money, with an education at St Mary's School and then the University of Cape Town.

"I was privileged and I'm the first person to acknowledge that."

At the same time she was aware that her parents had made sacrifices to offer her a stellar education: "That responsibility has never left me."

Her first "real" job was as a Pick n Pay teller while still at school, probably in matric.

I remember saving that money and saying to my father 'I want to go and do a sailing course in Simon's Town...'. We all did it, but I contributed to it. That was the first time I was ever aware of saving money and spending it on something I wanted to do, which wasn't related to my career.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

It's interesting that I started off in retail... and when I went to live in England (you have to do a second job to supplement your income as an actress there) I worked at Tiffany as my day job... That gave me huge resource for research of characters...

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

I love going to the bush; I love going on holiday. Travel is a major expense for me. It's a major necessity, to be exposed to other cultures... and especially as an actress, to experience as much as you can just gives you so much resource to be able to play other characters...

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

In the arts industry it really is a kind of feast or famine... If I regret anything it's that in the feast time I didn't necessarily put away enough... That really is the landscape of the arts community - you're either inundated with work... or you're doing nothing, for months...

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

So you really have to explore all avenues to make a living. You have to do voice-overs, adverts; you have to be flexible enough to do stage, film work, television, radio... and to teach where you can... and sometimes you have to do another job completely.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

Ramsay says her work as dialogue coach can be very lucrative on international projects and she's learned from big stars like Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba.

"You're part of the crew and so you're earning a weekly salary and you can put something away... In fact I bought my house based on how much I'd accrued and knew I could pay off... which was a luxury that doesn't always happen to actors."

Both Hudson and Elba are "very canny" with money, she says.

You're part of the crew and so you're earning a weekly salary and you can put something away... In fact I bought my house based on how much I'd accrued and knew I could pay off... which was a luxury that doesn't always happen to actors.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

Jennifer... will try and get sponsorships for every single thing, which she has the leverage to do... I learned that from her actually, she is very strategic..' It's the kind of thing that's not as prevalent in South Africa as in the United States...

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

Idriss... would throw a party for all of us, but at the same time he didn't live a life that was flamboyant and lavish... Most of those people didn't throw money around.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

In South Africa we have a very difficult situation; for example you don't earn royalty money from a television series... Most of the actors I've met internationally have lived off those residuals... I was in British television... and I still get a cheque for £500 every so often for rescreenings.

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

We need to create sustainability for the arts and for arts practitioners [in South Africa].

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach

I look at money as a means to a good life. What that good life is, I don't know. I wouldn't want to say 'you are your money' because I look at the Kardashians and I don't think I want to be like that! I think you've got to use your money wisely and not splash out on things, especially in this economic climate...

Fiona Ramsay, Actor and international voice coach



