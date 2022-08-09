Streaming issues? Report here
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?

9 August 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Paul Theron
book review
business books
distractions
Motheo Khoaripe
Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again
Johann Hari
attention span
attention

Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

Standing in this week for Bruce Whitfield, Motheo Khoaripe talked to Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.

Theron reviewed "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" by New York Times bestselling author, Johann Hari.

@ maxriesgo/123rf.com

RELATED: Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

“Read this book to save your mind” says one reviewer (Susan Cain, author of Quiet), but Theron is not 100% behind its premise.

The book basically suggests we're really screwed, all of us, as a species because of cellphones, being online too much... We're not sleeping well, we can't concentrate on anything important... We never read anything that's long...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

But the underlying concern I have about this book is that, actually, it's dead wrong... for me, anyway, it's really just part of a long-running thing over many centuries where people worry about the impact of technology on society. In my view, smartphones have made us all better people... we're connected...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Look, it is a good book... He's a deep thinker... I don't want to knock him; I think people will find value here.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

I think the idea that our focus has been stolen... maybe there is a little bit of something there... I just think the book is built on a false premise, which is that somehow our cellphones are killing us while I think they're making us better!... They [the suggested remedies] are fairly obvious observations... I think it's all about personal management...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Description on Amazon:

Our ability to pay attention is collapsing. From the New York Times bestselling author of Chasing the Scream and Lost Connections comes a groundbreaking examination of why this is happening - and how to get our attention back.

In the United States, teenagers can focus on one task for only sixty-five seconds at a time, and office workers average only three minutes.

Like so many of us, Johann Hari was finding that constantly switching from device to device and tab to tab was a diminishing and depressing way to live. He tried all sorts of self-help solutions—even abandoning his phone for three months - but nothing seemed to work. So Hari went on an epic journey across the world to interview the leading experts on human attention - and he discovered that everything we think we know about this crisis is wrong.

We think our inability to focus is a personal failure to exert enough willpower over our devices. The truth is even more disturbing: our focus has been stolen by powerful external forces that have left us uniquely vulnerable to corporations determined to raid our attention for profit.

Hari found that there are twelve deep causes of this crisis, from the decline of mind-wandering to rising pollution, all of which have robbed some of our attention. In Stolen Focus, he introduces readers to Silicon Valley dissidents who learned to hack human attention, and veterinarians who diagnose dogs with ADHD. He explores a favela in Rio de Janeiro where everyone lost their attention in a particularly surreal way, and an office in New Zealand that discovered a remarkable technique to restore workers’ productivity.

Crucially, Hari learned how we can reclaim our focus—as individuals, and as a society—if we are determined to fight for it. Stolen Focus will transform the debate about attention and finally show us how to get it back.

Scroll up to listen to the review




