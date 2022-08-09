Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy





Where are the safest places one can travel alone as a woman?

Can women coming to South Africa on their own find safe places to visit?

Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her company offers.

So we actually launched at possibly the worst time, we launched at the beginning of Covid so it was quite a tricky situation. But we went ahead with it anyway and decided to launch an all-female travel company. Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackenzie

Travel Babes is a Tour Company set up to guide solo female travellers across South Africa.