Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy
Where are the safest places one can travel alone as a woman?
Can women coming to South Africa on their own find safe places to visit?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her company offers.
So we actually launched at possibly the worst time, we launched at the beginning of Covid so it was quite a tricky situation. But we went ahead with it anyway and decided to launch an all-female travel company.Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackenzie
Travel Babes is a Tour Company set up to guide solo female travellers across South Africa.
I, myself, had travelled quite a bit around Europe and found it to be quite lonely and also slightly threatening at times being a female on your own and not always feeling safe. And I guess you know the language barrier is quite a thing in Europe... that's sort of where the idea came from and I decided to start something here in South Africa and focus on what I believe to be the two main tourist attractions in South Africa which is the Western Cape as well as the Kruger Park.Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackenzie
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105284072_woman-is-sitting-in-a-chair-relaxing-in-the-summer-she-is-in-the-pool-.html
More from Lifestyle
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it?
Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show.Read More
How are women represented in South African media?
Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der Merwe to hear their experiences of representation and stereotypes in the industry.Read More
Unconventional fashion icon Issey Miyake dies at 84
He died in a Tokyo hospital on 5 August at age 84 after battling liver cancer.Read More
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies after long battle with cancer
The British-born Australian singer and actress was best known for playing Sandy in 'Grease', one of the most successful film musicals ever made.Read More
How to start your post-birth fitness journey
Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness.Read More
Getting a taste of the growing MY PLACE GROUP
CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP, Kyle Dods, chats to Bianca Resnekov about his ever-growing food empire.Read More
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season
Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.Read More
How to access early cancer screenings for low-income groups
Lester Kiewet spoke to a service community coordinator and breast cancer survivor Abeda Steenkamp about access to early cancer detection.Read More