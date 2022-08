Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy

Where are the safest places one can travel alone as a woman?

Can women coming to South Africa on their own find safe places to visit?

Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her company offers.

So we actually launched at possibly the worst time, we launched at the beginning of Covid so it was quite a tricky situation. But we went ahead with it anyway and decided to launch an all-female travel company. Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackenzie

Travel Babes is a Tour Company set up to guide solo female travellers across South Africa.

I, myself, had travelled quite a bit around Europe and found it to be quite lonely and also slightly threatening at times being a female on your own and not always feeling safe. And I guess you know the language barrier is quite a thing in Europe... that's sort of where the idea came from and I decided to start something here in South Africa and focus on what I believe to be the two main tourist attractions in South Africa which is the Western Cape as well as the Kruger Park. Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackenzie