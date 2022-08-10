Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Rugby's growing head injury problem.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Fairclough - Member at Progressive Rugby (concussion awareness group)
Megyn Robertson - Director at Concussion HeadQuarters
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

10 August 2022 8:26 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Water
Infrastructure
Municipalities
dams

Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.
Copyright: gefufna/ 123rf

South Africa's water infrastructure is three decades old and time is running out to ensure its preservation for the future.

That's the warning of one expert on the country's growing water crisis.

According to Prof Anja du Plessis, the country has made significant progress since 1996 in expanding water services, especially within the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and rural areas.

But there still exists inequality in the access to basic services.

Africa Melane spoke to Prof Anja Du Plessis from UNISA, a research specialist in integrated water resource management.

It's almost the same situation that Eskom is sitting with, but there's not a lot of media attention on it. On a daily basis, citizens drive through their neighbourhoods and see sewerage piling out. That's evidence of water infrastructure failing.

Anja du Plessis, UNISA associate professor in integrated water resource management

A recent study shows that most municipalities don't have the capacity or the skills to manage water resources.

Anja du Plessis, UNISA associate professor in integrated water resource management

But drought and water shortages have become a common reality in South Africa. After the Western Cape escaped Day Zero in 2018 and Makhanda more recently, Gqeberha's water crisis has also deepened.

Despite the municipality implementing a water-saving campaign, water consumption remains in the city, and dams in Nelson Mandela Bay are low.

Our consumption does play a role but it's not just the availability of water we need to look at. We also need to look at the quality of water. Our dams can be full but if it's not of a suitable quality, we will experience water stress.

Anja du Plessis, UNISA associate professor in integrated water resource management

If we can't drink it, or farmers can't use it for irrigation, that's a big problem as it decreases the amount of water the country can use. South Africa is a water-scarce country. Most citizens use [more] than the global average per day.

Anja du Plessis, UNISA associate professor in integrated water resource management

The national government should be leading the way to address the skills deficit in municipalities as it affects maintenance.

However, municipalities have not had a good track record when it comes to water administration.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has been struggling and there have been various problems with water projects not completed. If we live in a perfect world, we should have a private agency that could audit our water resources so that we know what we're sitting with and we can make informed decisions.

Anja du Plessis, UNISA associate professor in integrated water resource management

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'




