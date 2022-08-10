Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert
Cape Town has experienced a relatively dry winter in 2022 - which has led to concerns about the amount of water the city is able to consume without becoming compromising dam levels.
Over the last 20 years, the city has faced more years of lower than average rainfall.
The mid-August dam levels for Cape Town are currently sitting at 75%.
A researcher at the University of Cape Town's Climate Systems Analysis Group, Dr Peter Johnston said that if the dam levels don't rise to 80%, then the city will have to implement water restrictions.
This would prepare the city for the dry summer and possibly dry winter in 2023.
Johnston said that there needed to be a lifestyle adjustment and a move towards a mindset of reusing and recycling water more often.
Using water is a privilege and we can use it more than once and we should not just let water go down the drain when it's still got many, many uses that it can have... We don't all have rain tanks yet. We don't all recycle our bathwater or our shower water into the garden or into the sewerage system and we can do that.Dr Peter Johnston, researcher - UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.
We should look at more innovative ways of making it a systematic thing through our city where water isn't just used once and disposed of.Dr Peter Johnston, researcher - UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.
