All you need to know about renewing your SA passport
With the COVID-19 pandemic closing international borders, many people's passports have expired.
To prevent yourself from being unable to travel outside our country's borders, here is all you need to know about renewing your passport, or applying for a completely new one.
-
Passports take up to 14 days to turn around so it's wise to renew your passport in advance before travel.
-
As such, it's recommended that you do not make travel arrangements before getting your passport renewed.
-
There are emergency interventions in place where the department's head office can expedite the process but this requires documentary proof.
-
Emergency interventions do not happen for holiday travels.
-
There are five different types of passports: the standard tourist passport, the maxi passport, the trial passport, official passports for government officials and South African travel documents.
-
You can apply for two passports if you need one for a visa and another for travel, but this requires motivation for why you need both.
-
There are two options to apply for a renewal: through e-channels at banks and the branch booking process.
-
The branch booking process can be much easier to follow and can be accessed through five areas in the Western Cape: Cape Town, Khayelitsha, Belville, Wynberg, and the power offices.
When you make the booking you just select the office, the date and the timeslot. When you come to the office you just show the security the confirmation of your booking. In and out in no time, and it's very simple and easy.Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape District Coordinator - Department of Home Affairs
Listen to the full audio above.
