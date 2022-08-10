'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Rugby's growing head injury problem.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Fairclough - Member at Progressive Rugby (concussion awareness group)
Megyn Robertson - Director at Concussion HeadQuarters
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Power struggles compromise the regulation of nursing training' Africa Melane spoke to the president of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union, Rich Sicina, about the obstacles stalling the trainin... 10 August 2022 7:42 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
Tiger Brands using small-scale women farmers to supply key product ingredients The Money Show interviews Mary-Jane Morifi, Tiger Brands' Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. 9 August 2022 6:44 PM
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
View all Business
All you need to know about renewing your SA passport Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about all you need to kno... 10 August 2022 9:38 AM
Travel Babes make solo travelling for women easy Pippa Hudson spoke to Travel Babes founder and tour guide Alexis Mackhenzi about solo female travelling and the services her compa... 9 August 2022 3:49 PM
How are women represented in South African media? Lester Kiewit hosted a panel including Arendsvlei actor Melissa de Vries, Suidooster actors Jawaahier Petersen and Natasha van der... 9 August 2022 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket

10 August 2022 9:07 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cricket
International Cricket Council ICC
Rudi Koertzen
umpire
internationals
Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen following his passing.

Known for his trademark ‘slow finger of death’ because of how slowly he would raise his finger to indicate a batsman was out, South Africa's Rudi Koertzen was respected as one of cricket’s great umpires.

Koertzen died in a head-on collision near Stillbaai between Cape Town and Mossel Bay on Monday, leaving behind a beautiful legacy in cricket.

South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen after his final Test match at Headingley, in Leeds, England, on 24 July 2010 before retirement. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

The 73-year-old was part of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s elite panel and served for 18 years as an umpire before his retirement in 2010.

As an umpire, he presided over 331 internationals, which included 108 Tests.

Bongani Bingwa chatted to cricket commentator Mpumelelo Mbwangwa on the life and times of Rudi Koertzen.

He'll definitely go down as one of the greatest umpires. He'll be amongst the list of names like Steve Bucknor, David Shepherd and Dickie Bird and many others. Many will remember that he's one of the first from South Africa to lead the way. So indeed, it's a sad day.

Mpumi Mbwangwa, cricket commentator

Mbwangwa remembers Koertzen as a kind but a firm man. He was always laughing and jovial on the pitch, but he remained in control.

It's a tough job being an umpire as the guys get heated on the field. He allowed the battle to go on but he knew when he needed it to stop. When I met him, I was quite young and I got to know him over the years as I played. Some umpires you get along with and others you don't warm up to, but most warmed up to Rudi.

Mpumi Mbwangwa, cricket commentator

Tributes for Koertzen have come in from across the global cricketing fraternity, a testament to his remarkable character.

The Proteas will be wearing black armbands in tribute to him when they play England in a Test match at Lord's next week.

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket




10 August 2022 9:07 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cricket
International Cricket Council ICC
Rudi Koertzen
umpire
internationals
Mpumelelo Mbangwa

More from Sport

'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'

10 August 2022 6:32 AM

John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athletes and the future of women’s sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now?

8 August 2022 4:55 PM

The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win

8 August 2022 6:35 AM

The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory against the visitors on home soil in eight years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games

8 August 2022 6:15 AM

The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29sec behind race winner Aaron Gate of New Zealand. Scotland's Finn Crocket finished in third.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Hilarious ad shows Springboks are not only winners on the field

7 August 2022 1:12 PM

A Springbok-MTN ad showcases the national rugby team's acting skills, to hilarious effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of SA Rugby is looking good - Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira

7 August 2022 9:56 AM

Former Springbok player Tendai Mtawarira has encouraged young, talented players from all walks of life, to grab every opportunity they have to better themselves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boks outplay the All Blacks in Mbombela

6 August 2022 7:38 PM

The Springboks have convincingly beaten the All Blacks in Mbombela 26-10. The All Blacks were never in the game, basically on the backfoot – making basic mistakes and struggling under the high ball. Pollard added to the visitors’ agony with a penalty in the last ten minutes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based Banyana players celebrated at Athlone Stadium after Wafcon win

5 August 2022 8:02 AM

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Athlone Stadium as hundreds of football fans wanted to catch a glimpse of some of the stars of the class of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran sprinter Ntutu captures gold for SA at Commonwealth Games

5 August 2022 6:08 AM

Veteran Paralympic sprinter Ndodomzi Ntutu claimed the gold medal for South Africa in the men's T11/12 100m final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town to host homecoming event for Banyana Banyana

4 August 2022 4:02 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about the city’s plans to honour the team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert

Local

'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'

Sport

'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

Local

EWN Highlights

Labour relations have stabilised since deadly Marikana strike in 2012 - analysts

10 August 2022 9:57 AM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to resume on Wednesday

10 August 2022 9:51 AM

60 suspects arrested in Krugersdorp during illegal mine raids due back in dock

10 August 2022 8:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA