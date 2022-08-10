CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is looking for a new lease for Killarney race track.
The circuit is currently managed by the Western Province Motor Club and is said to contribute more than R350 million annually to the local economy.
The recommendation to approve another lease must still be tabled at a full council meeting for a final decision next week.
The city's Mayoral Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, James Vos, said that it would be a huge boost for motorsport.
"By firing on all cylinders I believe that this new lease agreement gives Killarney the ability to do long-range planning and actively recruit key international motorsport events for the benefit of racing fans, the industry, Cape Town's economy and the tourist destination," Vos said.
I'm happy to confirm that Mayco has agreed to enter into a lease agreement with Killarney. This gives Killarney the ability to fire on all cylinders to do long-range planning and actively recruit motorsport events for the benefit of racing fans, the industry, Cape Town’s economy. pic.twitter.com/YrP5HhYXOZ— James Vos (@VosJames) August 10, 2022
In yet another milestone boost for economic growth, jobs and destination Cape Town, the City’s Mayoral Committee has recommended the approval of a new lease for Killarney International Raceway operated by Western Province Motor Club.— Killarney International Raceway (@killarney_ct) August 9, 2022
READ MORE: https://t.co/Gp3nZoQMUF pic.twitter.com/tTuI5HSJHs
This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway
Source : @VosJames/Twitter
