'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles
He's been very open about his mental health challenges over the last few years and singer Craig Lucas has again been sharing his personal struggles in a candid post on social media.
The Voice alum took to Instagram on Women's Day to share what's been going on with him recently.
"Nothing feels good anymore. I'm overwhelmed and exhausted" he wrote.
"I feel like I've let everyone down".
A couple of years ago, Lucas shared with his fans that he had been diagnosed with depression.
In his recent post, the Cape Town native said he hoped he would soon be able to start working with his therapist again.
The post came just hours after Lucas had performed a sold-out concert at Grand West's Grand Arena alongside fellow musos including Robin Pieters and Idols winner Paxon Fielies.
"I'm really grateful," wrote Lucas, "but I feel so empty".
Fellow musicians and celebrities responsed to the post with words of love and encouragement for the singer.
Musician Majozi wrote: Craig we all have so much respect and love for you. Sorry that you are feeling this way. Thank you for sharing and being vulnerable. Love you bro ❤️
Earlier this year, tragedy struck the Lucas family following the murder of the 'Happy' singer's brother and sister-in-law.
Warren and Arlene Lucas were found dead inside their home in Protea Heights in March.
They had been shot.
RELATED:It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'
But, a few hours after his Women's Day post, Lucas shared a heartwarming video showing him playing the guitar and singing with a group of youngsters.
The video was captioned, 'better'.
Stay strong Craig, your fans love you.
RELATED: 15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance
Source : https://twitter.com/Craigycracks/status/1278382131056652288
