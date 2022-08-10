'Cape Town buckles under service delivery pressure due to urbanisation'





The approaching closure of Cape Town's Plumstead Library has sparked an important discussion on the government’s provision of amenities such as clinics and libraries.

Plumstead Library is due to close its doors early in 2023 owing to the expiration of its lease in the face of an already strained budget.

Libraries do not only provide employment and space for community members to partake in social activities, but they also give children safe and conducive learning environments.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the City of Cape Town executive mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis and independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier about the closure of soft services such as libraries.

Hill-Lewis said to extend soft services to more residents, the closure of a few doors was a due sacrifice.

However, it is also important that we say, that we make it clear … We can’t be opposed to any government closure whatsoever. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Meanwhile, Allemeier said there was growing pressure on the government to maintain infrastructure due to urbanisation.

There is a big transition happening between the role of local government and the mix of services it provides, added Allemeier.

It’s partly that, it can’t generate sufficient revenue and pay for itself and it's partly legislated - where in our law libraries sit between [the] provincial government and local government. Jodi Allemeier, Independent city strategist

There’s a whole sort of policy discussion that needs to happen about what is the role of local government, what is this mix of services, what is the role of private and civic delivery in this mix and how do we fund this mix. Jodi Allemeier, Independent city strategist

Listen to the full audio above.