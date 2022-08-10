Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'
At least nine people have so far died in Seoul in the heaviest downpours to hit South Korea since records began 80 years ago.
Hundreds of people have been left homeless, six people are missing and 14 were injured.
Roads and subways are flooded with power outages across the city and neighbouring provinces.
The extreme rainfall is forecasted to continue until Thursday.
RELATED: Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
It’s astonishing! … Absolutely record torrential rain, the worst that South Korea has seen in 80 years… 140 mm of rain per hour… What drainage system in the world can cope with that?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Nine people were killed, all within their own basements. Think about the film Parasite… A lot of people have been affected by this, and it keeps on coming…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122371415_background-with-rain-drops-on-green-background-close-up.html?term=gloomy&vti=oada9la4d5glqp4534-1-66
More from World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War?
Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance and timing of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa and the continent.Read More
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election
Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston.Read More
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it
Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay R520 million to 'House of Cards' producers
The American actor was cut from the hit series because of allegations of sexual misconduct.Read More
German politicians split on train subsidy as expiry looms
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Kassandra Sundt to reflect on Germany's train subsidy initiative.Read More
NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia for 0.7g of weed oil
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'UK govt set precedent with Bain ban' but 'SA lacks the moral courage to act'
Bruce Whitfield interviews UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, and Bain whistleblower Athol Williams.Read More