Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming'





At least nine people have so far died in Seoul in the heaviest downpours to hit South Korea since records began 80 years ago.

Hundreds of people have been left homeless, six people are missing and 14 were injured.

Roads and subways are flooded with power outages across the city and neighbouring provinces.

The extreme rainfall is forecasted to continue until Thursday.

© dyxum/123rf.com

RELATED: Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

It’s astonishing! … Absolutely record torrential rain, the worst that South Korea has seen in 80 years… 140 mm of rain per hour… What drainage system in the world can cope with that? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent